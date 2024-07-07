Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $40.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

