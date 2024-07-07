Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 5,687.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IES during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

