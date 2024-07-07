Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,521 shares of company stock worth $1,607,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

