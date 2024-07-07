Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $483,000 Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $80.01 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

