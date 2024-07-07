Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $54.39 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

