Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $479,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $21.15 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

