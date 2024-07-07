The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

