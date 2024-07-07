Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 61,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

