State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.39 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 292.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

