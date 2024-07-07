State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,050 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
MOS opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.
MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
