Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 4.8%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.59. 534,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,000,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after buying an additional 703,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

