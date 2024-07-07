United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$120.30 and last traded at C$120.30, with a volume of 2255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.03.
United Co.s Trading Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.61.
United Co.s Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United Co.s’s payout ratio is 5.91%.
United Co.s Company Profile
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Co.s
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.