Ajmere Dale Sells 471 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28.

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

