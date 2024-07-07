Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.00. 4,477,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,111,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

