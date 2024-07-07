Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

