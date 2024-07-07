Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,470,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,266,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,470,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,075,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,266,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,941,428 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

