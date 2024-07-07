Cedric Pech Sells 273 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $266.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

