Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.99

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $111.70, with a volume of 343163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,231 shares of company stock valued at $13,547,878 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

