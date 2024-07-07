Thomas Bull Sells 138 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $266.74 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.30.
View Our Latest Research Report on MDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.