Thomas Bull Sells 138 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $266.74 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.30.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

