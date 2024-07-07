iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.72

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.71, with a volume of 101803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,490,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.