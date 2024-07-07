SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 814,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 260,234 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $18.41.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 889,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

