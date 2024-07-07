RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.96

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 610920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get RPC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RES

RPC Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPC by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after buying an additional 579,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.