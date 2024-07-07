Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.41

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.41 and last traded at C$25.41, with a volume of 158592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.10.

EFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

The company has a market cap of C$9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares valued at $1,716,749. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

