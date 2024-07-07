Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Down 5.6%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,971,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,802,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

HUMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Humacyte Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

