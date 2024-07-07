iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 101,964 shares.The stock last traded at $29.46 and had previously closed at $28.64.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

