iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 101,964 shares.The stock last traded at $29.46 and had previously closed at $28.64.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
