Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.47

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 69190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 20.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$118.62 million, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lavras Gold

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$322,000.00. Also, Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,935.50. Insiders bought a total of 502,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

