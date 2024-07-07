Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Down 5.1%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 5,087,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,086,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,789,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

