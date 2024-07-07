Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 1,129,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,602,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $917.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after buying an additional 1,824,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

