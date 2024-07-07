Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 11,488 shares.The stock last traded at $79.83 and had previously closed at $80.10.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

