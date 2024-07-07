Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.32. 1,418,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,636,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Get Azul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Azul

Azul Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.