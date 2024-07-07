iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 558,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 318,842 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.68.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

