Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.62%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.