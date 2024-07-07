Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $77,027,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $51,265,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RYN stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

