Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,209 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $43,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.66.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.