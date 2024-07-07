D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

