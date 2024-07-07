Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,319,000 after buying an additional 2,319,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average of $174.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

