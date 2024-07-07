First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $43,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 304,592.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,342 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $222.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

