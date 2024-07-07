Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $52.26 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.