Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $269,000 Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in HCI Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $896.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. Analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other HCI Group news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $2,437,548.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCI Group news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $2,437,548.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

