Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $306,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares in the company, valued at $998,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,483,929 shares of company stock worth $965,274,348. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

