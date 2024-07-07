Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $362,000 in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lazard by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Lazard Trading Up 1.4 %

LAZ stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

