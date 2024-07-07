Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $826.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

