Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 699 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Knowles by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 762,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,844 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 58,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,601,000 after acquiring an additional 419,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Knowles by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

