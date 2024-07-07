Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Navient were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $13,546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Navient by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Stock Down 0.6 %

Navient stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

