Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 331 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $6,861,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,237,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

