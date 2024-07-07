Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $492,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $8,829,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

