Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 703,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 179,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 129,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.