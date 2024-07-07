Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $544,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after buying an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $5,032,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.