Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 272.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Up 0.8 %

EchoStar stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

