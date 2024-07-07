Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $626,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $20,683,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of ELAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

